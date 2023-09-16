Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.9% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Broadcom by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,011,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,209,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $851.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $874.95 and its 200-day moving average is $759.33. The stock has a market cap of $351.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

