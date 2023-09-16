Fragasso Group Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $295.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.