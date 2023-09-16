Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average of $57.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

