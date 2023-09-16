Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.3 %

PANW stock traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.20. 3,573,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,955. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.71.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

