Kwmg LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.81. 10,179,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,444,916. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

