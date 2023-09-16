Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Equifax by 3.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Equifax by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Down 1.4 %

EFX traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.86. 1,189,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,253. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,754.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.