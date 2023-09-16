iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.11. 1,822,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,641. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.77. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.57 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

