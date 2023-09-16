Telemus Capital LLC Sells 3,039 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.61. The company had a trading volume of 39,695,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,523,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.