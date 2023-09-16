Centre Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $439.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,515 shares of company stock worth $85,008,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

