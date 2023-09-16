Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $424.05. 1,681,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,413. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.