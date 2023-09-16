SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 728,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 98,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,742,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,892,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,970. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

