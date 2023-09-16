SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,319 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

QEFA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.34. The stock had a trading volume of 113,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,228. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

