Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases 40 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.50.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS traded down $14.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $451.93. 1,680,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.76. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $471.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,953 shares of company stock worth $22,116,008 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

