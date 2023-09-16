Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,335 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,335 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,501,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

