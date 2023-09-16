Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires 225 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,741,661. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.25. 3,262,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.39 and a 200-day moving average of $175.07. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

