Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Holdings Cut by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,207,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,117 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises 4.9% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $98,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,949,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,474,000 after purchasing an additional 951,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $406,195,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,840,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,383,000 after buying an additional 4,436,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,710,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,286,000 after buying an additional 250,714 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,328,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

