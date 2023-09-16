Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 45,959 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for 4.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Pembina Pipeline worth $82,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PBA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,552. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $36.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 53.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

