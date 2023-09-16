Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242,866 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up about 5.6% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Bank of Montreal worth $112,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,386,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,925 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,768,000 after buying an additional 2,100,110 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,015,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,410,000 after buying an additional 1,429,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BMO. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.56. 1,149,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.55 and a 12-month high of $102.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.51.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.81%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

