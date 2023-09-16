iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Lessened by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,239,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 226,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IWP stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.94. 918,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,674. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

