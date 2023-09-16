Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stake Trimmed by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,280 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 4.7% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $94,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.88. 1,935,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,691. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.