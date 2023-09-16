Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $41.08 Million Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for 2.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $41,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $50.55. 1,333,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

