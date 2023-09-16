Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,313,001 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313,001 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,452 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,622,000.

Shares of INTF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 26,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,096. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

