Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,135 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. 555,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,372. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

