Orgel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 0.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $20,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 430,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,594. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

