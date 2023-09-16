Orgel Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $62,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,396,310,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.70. 84,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,007. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

