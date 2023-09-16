Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $47.68 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $47,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 157,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,826,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100,472 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

