Kwmg LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned 0.42% of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $307,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MEAR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $49.88. 29,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

