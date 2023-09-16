Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29,630 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $375,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,031 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53,636.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,529,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $57.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,928. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.