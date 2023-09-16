Kwmg LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 139,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 27,249 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $726,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1,032.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 62,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 56,987 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $3,311,000.

JMST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 273,798 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

