Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,665 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kohl’s worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KSS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.80. 4,031,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $35.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -196.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

