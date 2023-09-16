Kwmg LLC Purchases 599 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,207,000 after purchasing an additional 60,890 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 256,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. 5,546,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,019. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,416,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

