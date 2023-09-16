Orgel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,069,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989,732 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $187,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,708. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

