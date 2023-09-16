Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,672 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,153. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.