Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,773 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.68. 26,184,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,927,839. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.