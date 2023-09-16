Kwmg LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,172,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,894,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,096,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

