CVA Family Office LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $113.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.06.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

