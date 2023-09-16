Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.