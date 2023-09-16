CVA Family Office LLC Increases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,565,467,000 after purchasing an additional 555,578 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,151,000 after buying an additional 715,036 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of -123.84, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,410.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,434 shares of company stock worth $8,616,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.