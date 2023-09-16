CVA Family Office LLC Has $64,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $206.82 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.80 and its 200-day moving average is $189.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CME

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.