CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Humana by 130.4% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $470.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.