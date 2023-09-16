Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 10,394 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LCTX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 140,208.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,443,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 841,953 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 370.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 816,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 642,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,849,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 566,385 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 455,199 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.34 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 209.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LCTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

