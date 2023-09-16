iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lessened by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 16.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $149,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $447.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

