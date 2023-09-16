Fragasso Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.09% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $468.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

