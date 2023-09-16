Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $392.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $428.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.84. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

