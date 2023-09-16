Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after buying an additional 3,325,555 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,769,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,428,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,365.4% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 764,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 733,445 shares during the period. Finally, Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,749,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ANGL opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

