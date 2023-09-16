Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,025 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.92% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 35,814 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 31,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTXH opened at $26.40 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
