Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.41. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

