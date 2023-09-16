Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 615 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 356,900 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 260,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OXY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

