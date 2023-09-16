Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $278.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.98. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $250.10 and a 12-month high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.