Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GPK stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

